Search underway for man who fell through ice on Tooele reservoir

TOOELE, Utah — A search and rescue operation is underway for a man who fell through the ice at a Tooele reservoir.

Tooele City Police said a woman fell through the ice at Settlement Canyon Reservoir shortly before 7 p.m. A man then went out to rescue her and was able to help her out of the icy water, but then he fell in and did not resurface.

Members of Tooele's police and fire departments responded and are searching for the man, who was still unaccounted for as of 9 p.m. A dive team, including an underwater robotic device, was called in to help with the search.

The woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for cold exposure. Both the man and the woman are in their early 20s, officials said.

Just under a year ago, a similar incident occurred at the same reservoir. A teenager lost his life after falling through the ice.

