Second suspect in Palmer Court stabbing arrested

SALT LAKE CITY — The suspect accused of stabbing and killing a 34 year-old man at the Palmer Court housing complex on Thursday was arrested and booked into Salt Lake County Jail Saturday night, Salt Lake City Police announced Sunday morning.

According to a press release sent out Sunday morning, three SLCPD patrol officers were conducting a follow-up patrol in the area of 200 West and Fayette Avenue, whereupon they were able to locate and safely take Taddy Avalon Jackman, 43, into custody.

Jackman is facing one count of murder for the death of Charles Alires, 34.

As FOX 13 News previously reported, the incident took place at the Palmer Court housing complex located near Main Street in Salt Lake City Thursday afternoon. Jackman, along with Ivy Chase Grant, 26, got into an altercation with Alires.

According to the probable cause statement filed by police when Grant was arrested in connection to the murder, Jackman stabbed Alires three times before the two fled the scene. Officers later arrived and attempted to aid Alires, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Grant is currently booked on one count of obstruction of justice and is being held without bail.

The murder marks the first homicide death in the Ballpark neighborhood for 2023, and just the second homicide in Salt Lake City for the year.

Family and friends of Alires considered him a pillar of the city's indigenous community, with one friend telling FOX 13's Chris Arnold that "He was always out to help the community; he was always about our culture."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral expenses.