Second swastika found on another Weber State campus

Posted at 5:08 PM, Oct 05, 2023
LAYTON, Utah — A week after a swastika was discovered on the campus of Weber State University, similar vandalism was found inside a building on the school's Davis Campus in Layton.

Weber State officials said a scratched-out swastika was found at 11 a.m. Thursday in the building that houses the Northern Utah Academy for Math, Engineering and Science. Next to the Nazi symbol was a Star of David etched in the table located in a third floor hallway.

School administrators were notified and the table was removed.

"Beyond the defacement of WSU property, the symbol found at WSU Davis does not represent the values and goals of our university," the school said in a statement. "Across Weber State campuses, we’re committed to creating an environment where students have a true sense of belonging and safety.

"We condemn any action that perpetuates harmful biases or makes people feel unsafe."

On Sept. 25, a swastika was found carved into a table inside the Shepherd Union Building on the school's main Ogden campus. While the vandalism was discovered on the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur, it was determined that it had been left at least a year prior.

Weber State police are reviewing the latest incident and no suspects have been identified.

