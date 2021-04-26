Security camera captures ghostly mountain lion footage at Bountiful home

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A security camera at a Bountiful home captured footage of a mountain lion early Monday morning.

The ghostly security footage was captured around 2:30 a.m. at the home of Winslow Young.

It shows the mountain lion walking past an outdoor staircase before pausing and turning its head toward the camera, revealing a glowing eye.

According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, the mountain lion wandered into a yard just above the entrance to Mueller Park, and mountain lions are common in the area.

"If you live in cougar country, remember to remove wildlife attractants from your property, including pet food, water sources, bird feeders and fallen fruit. If your property and landscaping are attractive to deer and other wildlife, cougars may follow the wildlife into your property while searching for prey," the Utah DWR said in a Facebook post about Monday morning's sighting.

More mountain lion safety tips:

Do not leave children outside unattended, especially at dawn and dusk.

As a deterrent, install outside and motion sensitive lighting around your property.

Trim vegetation and remove wood piles to reduce hiding places for wildlife.

Bring pets and livestock inside at night or secure them in a barn or kennel with a top.

Provide secure shelter for hobby farm animals such as poultry, rabbits and goats.

Click here for further details on preventing conflicts with mountain lions.