Sellers and buyers try to reconnect after Utah online marketplace shuts down

LEHI, Utah — Days after Utah-based Jane.com, a marketplace where sellers could sell fashion, home decor, and more, went dark without explanation, sellers and buyers are finally finding a way to connect with each other once again.

It's been five days since Roxana Rossi and thousands of other Jane.com sellers were left wondering what happened to the boutique marketplace.

"I just started going online and thought there has to be something online where we're all asking the same questions like where are you, what's going on, what's happening, it was like we were left without a home," Roxana said.

The Lehi-based business posted on its website "DOWN FOR MAINTENCANCE." When Jane.com disappeared, so did the communication line between buyers and sellers, so Roxanna created the Facebook group "Your Fav Jane Sellers -- Shop Here!" which now has over 4,000 members -- Roxanna says 80% of those are shoppers.

"They're just asking, 'Where is this seller that sells these dresses?' and they share the photos of the dresses they're looking for, or I need this Christmas ornament I was purchasing from Jane last year," Roxana said.

To make finding former Jane.com sellers easier ahead of the biggest shopping day of the year, Roxana created the shopper-friendly website sellersofjane.com where she sorts sellers into categories and sends shoppers directly to their favorite sellers' websites.

"I knew the sellers had already ordered a ton and made product for Black Friday hoping that they would get a bunch of orders and here they are sitting on thousands of products and nowhere to sell them," Roxana said.

To keep up with the traffic of the website and the Facebook group, Roxanna's husband, Josh Rossi, has been giving a helping hand.

"A lot of these sellers they're not big e-commerce people, some of them are, but a majority are smaller e-commerce companies and they're just making enough money for Christmas and they're all waiting for Black Friday," Josh said.

Roxanna and Josh didn't imagine sellersofjane.com would become this big in just a few days, but they're happy they've created at least a temporary new home for the Jane.com community.

"We just thought we're not selling anything, let's just put the site up there and help and then if it turns into something it'll turn into something," Josh said.

"Support these small businesses please," Roxana pleaded. "They would really love your support especially since they don't have a form or a platform to sell their products."

To shop the website or be added to the sellers' list, you can find more information here.