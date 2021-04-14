Semis, other high-profile vehicles prohibited I-15 in Davis County due to wind

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Due to heavy wind, the Utah Department of Transportation prohibited high-profile vehicles from traveling on a stretch of Interstate 15 in Davis County Tuesday night.

The restriction, issued at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, said all semi-trucks, RVs and "other light or high-profile vehicles" are not allowed to travel on the freeway from mile post 317 to 328.

They are also prohibited from Legacy Highway between mile post 4 and the I-15 junction.