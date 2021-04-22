Sen. Mike Lee, Rep. Chris Stewart hold virtual town hall

SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. Chris Stewart held a joint, virtual town hall Wednesday that addressed issues including gun control, election security and the war in Afghanistan.

The removal of troops from the Middle East is one topic on which they found some common ground with those on the other side of the aisle.

Read - New marijuana legalization effort focuses on Republicans, including Utah’s Mike Lee

“I don’t always agree with President Biden on everything. That might be an understatement,” Senator Lee said. “But I support his decision to get us out of Afghanistan by 9/11.”

“I reached the conclusion we have done all we can do,” Representative Stewart added. “At some point, the Afghan people, the Afghan leadership has to accept responsibility for their own future.”

President Biden’s recent actions on gun control were also a topic of discussion.

“If you are going to try to take away our weapons, good luck getting them away from my wife,” Stewart said.

Read - Sen. Lee claims voting reform bill 'written by the devil himself'

In early April, the President signed six executive actions aimed at curbing gun violence in the United States.

Those included stopping the proliferation of ghost guns and directing government agencies to look at red flag laws. However, none of the President’s actions included taking guns away from law abiding Americans.

“It isn’t the case that you can simply say, let’s add one more law and someone bent on criminal behavior is all of the sudden going to decide to not to harm others,” Sen. Lee said.

Click here to watch the complete town hall event.