Sen. Orrin Hatch to lie in state at Utah State Capitol

Posted at 3:56 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 18:27:40-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Orrin Hatch will lie in state in the Utah State Capitol Rotunda before his funeral in Salt Lake City next week.

After serving the state of Utah in the Senate from 1977-2018, Hatch died at the age of 88 on April 23.

Hatch will lie in state at the Capitol on Wed., May 4 between 2-8 p.m., with a funeral service being held Fri., May 6 at the Institute of Religion next to the University of Utah at 1 p.m.

Both events are open to the public.

