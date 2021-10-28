Watch
Sen. Romney channels Ted Lasso for Halloween costume

@MittRomney / Twitter
Posted at 10:03 AM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 12:19:09-04

WASHINGTON — Although he mixed up his beloved television show coaches in the presentation, Sen. Mitt Romney is going full Ted Lasso for Halloween this year.

The junior senator from Utah posted photos of his costume to Twitter on Thursday, and he did a pretty good job mimicking everyone's favorite fish-out-of-water soccer manager.

With mustache affixed along with a sweater and khakis, Romney was dressed as Ted Lasso, the lead in the Emmy-award winning comedy on Netflix. In another photo, Romney, again as Lasso, was wearing a Real Salt Lake jersey.

As part of the costume, Romney tapped a copy of the iconic hand-drawn "Believe" sign that Lasso taped to the walls of the AFC Richmond training room.

The only stumble came when Romney used the quote "If you believe in yourself, and have clear eyes and full hearts — you can't lose." While certainly a classic, it was a quote spoken by Dillon High School coach Eric Taylor, not Lasso.

Romney recovered in a second tweet by using an actual Lasso favorite, "Your body is like day-old rice. If it ain't warmed up properly, something real bad could happen."

Romney finished up the Twitter Halloween fashion show with a scene showing him pulling a Ted Lasso move by bringing biscuits to his "boss;" although in the reenactment, the "boss" is controversial Sen. Krysten Sinema and not the more beloved owner of AFC Richmond, Rebecca Welton.

