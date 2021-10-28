Sen. Romney channels Ted Lasso for Halloween costume

WASHINGTON — Although he mixed up his beloved television show coaches in the presentation, Sen. Mitt Romney is going full Ted Lasso for Halloween this year.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Visit these spooktacular homes to get you in the Halloween vibe

The junior senator from Utah posted photos of his costume to Twitter on Thursday, and he did a pretty good job mimicking everyone's favorite fish-out-of-water soccer manager.

With mustache affixed along with a sweater and khakis, Romney was dressed as Ted Lasso, the lead in the Emmy-award winning comedy on Netflix. In another photo, Romney, again as Lasso, was wearing a Real Salt Lake jersey.

As part of the costume, Romney tapped a copy of the iconic hand-drawn "Believe" sign that Lasso taped to the walls of the AFC Richmond training room.

If you believe in yourself, and have clear eyes and full hearts—you can’t lose. pic.twitter.com/CpkmFKo49i — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 28, 2021

The only stumble came when Romney used the quote "If you believe in yourself, and have clear eyes and full hearts — you can't lose." While certainly a classic, it was a quote spoken by Dillon High School coach Eric Taylor, not Lasso.

Romney recovered in a second tweet by using an actual Lasso favorite, "Your body is like day-old rice. If it ain't warmed up properly, something real bad could happen."

Warming up for Halloween weekend with the grandkids. As @TedLasso says, "Your body is like day-old rice. If it ain't warmed up properly, something real bad could happen." pic.twitter.com/Z93fzp2TC5 — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 28, 2021

Romney finished up the Twitter Halloween fashion show with a scene showing him pulling a Ted Lasso move by bringing biscuits to his "boss;" although in the reenactment, the "boss" is controversial Sen. Krysten Sinema and not the more beloved owner of AFC Richmond, Rebecca Welton.