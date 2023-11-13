Seriously? Utah does well among states with pothole problems

SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers and their cars may disagree, but when it comes to states with the worst pothole problems, Utah isn't that bad.

A new report from USA Today used data from Google Trends to determine which state had the worst potholes in the nation from 2020 to 2023. As expected, cold-weather states ranked higher than others, but Utah still only ranked in a tie for 37th overall.

Having to head that far down the list to find the Beehive State will most likely bring a smirk and a few choice words from Utahns whose front suspensions have probably been ruined by pesky potholes.

Earlier this year, workers filled over 6,000 potholes in Salt Lake City alone, while just last month a giant pothole on a busy section of Interstate 15 caused a lane to be shut for nearly a week.

Here are the Top 10 states with the most pothole problems:



1. Washington

2. Minnesota

3. Michigan

4. Tennessee

5. Indiana

6. California

7. New York

8. Maryland

(tie) New Jersey

10. Georgia

According to the report, data from AAA showed that 44 million drivers in the U.S. spent money in 2022 to repair their vehicles for pothole damage.