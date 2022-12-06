'She was an angel;' Friends remember woman killed in hit-and-run accident

SALT LAKE CITY — Friends and colleagues of the Provo woman killed in a hit-and-run accident in Provo shared their memories in tribute days after her shocking death.

WATCH: Family of jogger killed in Provo looking for closure as suspect remains at large

Isabelle Parr was killed Thursday night while jogging, while the person who allegedly hit the 21-year-old has yet to be found.

It’s typically happy attitudes that reflect the store’s name at Jolley’s Boutique in Salt Lake City, but recently there’s a sense of nostalgia.

"It was a hit when we found out about Izzy, it was a hit to our hearts," said Kelly Elggren, Parr's former boss.

All of Izzy’s coworkers say she left an impact.

"It was just so easy to see so many kind things about her," added co-worker Madeleine Ewell. "I know a lot of people say that she was so special and no one can say a bad thing about her, and it is so true."

Parr’s family and friends say that many have taken to neighborhoods to express their love and appreciation for Izzy by taking a yellow ribbon and tying a bow in her honor. They say it’s her impact that’s bringing the community together.

"The color yellow is so bright and so happy, I think there’s a lot of good feelings associated with that color and just knowing people pair her and the color yellow together. I think it’s an amazing thing," said Brooklyn Davies.

And with every day at work, those touched by Izzy say they’ll continue to learn from her.

"I just feel like she was an angel. I mean, she is one now, she just had such a positive impact on everybody that she’s met," said Ewell.

"I really do think that Izzy would want people to just be happy and to take care of each other," said Elggren.

Friends of Parr's have set up a GoFundMe page to donate to her family and help with funeral expenses.