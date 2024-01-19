Sheet of ice shatters truck windshield while driving in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A pickup driver was injured after a sheet of ice came off another vehicle and shattered their windshield while on a Summit County highway.

WATCH: Wild video shows car driving in Eagle Mountain with missing tire

The Utah Highway Patrol reported the driver was on State Road 32 early Monday when the sheet of ice and snow flew off another pickup truck pulling a trailer in the opposite direction.

UHP Photo shows a shattered windshield caused by a sheet of ice and snow that came off another vehicle

Although the other truck did not stop, it's believed its driver was unaware of the incident.

The driver whose windshield was broken suffered only minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital. A passenger in the pickup truck was not injured.

UHP Photo shows a shattered windshield caused by a sheet of ice and snow that came off another vehicle

Officials always warn drivers to wipe off excess snow and ice from their vehicles before heading out on Utah roads due to incidents such as the one that occurred Monday.