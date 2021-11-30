SUV carrying 200 pounds of marijuana involved in deadly Summit County crash

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A deadly accident in Summit County ended with Utah Highway Patrol troopers finding over 200 pounds of marijuana inside one of the vehicles involved.

READ: Suspect clips Salt Lake City police cruisers during pursuit

On Saturday, officials say a BMW traveling northbound on SR-224 near Ute Boulevard struck another vehicle at an intersection. After the first accident, the driver of the BMW moved onto a divider where they hit a pedestrian later identified as 56-year-old Chad Daines.

Utah Department of Public Safety

After hitting Daines, the BMW continued driving southbound into oncoming traffic before hitting an SUV, causing the SUV driver to immediately flee the scene.

Troopers later found approximately 208 pounds of raw marijuana in the SUV.

WATCH: 2 injured after shots fired at vehicles on I-15

Daines was transported in critical condition to the hospital where he later died. The driver of the SUV, Darrell Gutierrez, was arrested and booked into jail on drug charges.

The Utah Highway Patrol did not say what charges, if any, the driver of the BMW faces, but the investigation is ongoing.