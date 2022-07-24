WEST JORDAN, Utah — What police believe was a "targeted" shooting at a party in West Jordan Saturday night left three people dead and police say they have taken one juvenile suspect into custody.

West Jordan Police said they responded to a call at 10:45 p.m. that shots had been fired in the area of 3355 W. 6920 S.

When officers arrived, they found three people had been shot. Of the three people, one was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two individuals were taken to the hospital where they also died of their injuries.

All three victims were Black males, officials report. One was 18-years-old, one was a juvenile and police were unsure of the age of the third victim. Of the three who were shot, two had ties to a gang.

The shooting happened at a house party in the area and was likely gang-related, police said. They believe it was a targeted shooting or resulted from a fight.

Police said they have received descriptions of "multiple suspects" who were in the area at the time of the shooting and in an update Sunday afternoon, police said they took a juvenile suspect into custody. Police say they anticipate additional arrests in the case.

Along with the suspect, police were able to recover "items of evidence including a firearm."

Officials are following up on leads and continuing to investigate.

The identities of the people who were killed were not made immediately available.

“We believe that this act of violence was a planned, targeted act and that there is not currently a risk to the general public," said Deputy Chief Richard Bell with the West Jordan Police Department. "We extend our condolences to the families of the deceased and will continue to work to identify and arrest those responsible. We ask that any members of the public who may have information that could help this investigation to contact West Jordan Police Dispatch at 801-840-4000 referencing case WJ22-36475”