Shoshone-Bingham Fort Monument unveiled in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — The Shoshone-Bingham Fort Monument was unveiled in one of the oldest Ogden neighborhoods on Saturday morning.

"The connectedness of this monument brings in both cultures, which is rare,” said Brad Parry, vice chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation.

Parry explained that the area used to be where many members and leaders would spend their summers.

"Bingham Fort is along 2nd Street in Ogden both east and west of Wall Avenue,” said Tammy Creeger, a board member of the Weber County Heritage Foundation.

Tammy and her husband, Richard, live in that neighborhood which dates back to the 1800s, in the oldest home there. There are 19 historical pioneer sites.

"This is the richest historical area in Ogden, and perhaps a large part of northern Utah,” explained Tammy.

They have been working along with other community members on preservation for decades. Now, they have a monument to show for their dedication.

"To see that many people show up, that support, not just the monument and what it stands for, but what the people in the community stand for, and it's worth fighting for,” added Richard.

Local leaders and neighbors huddled on the street corner to celebrate the unveiling of the monument.

Parry said this monument along Chief Little Soldier Way has a special significance.

"There wasn’t that big of an issue between the tribe and the settlers, so they actually got along really well, and that’s what’s being brought out here today," he said.

The monument also has QR codes where people can learn more about the history there.

Part of the neighborhood was rezoned to multi-family housing.

"The city had mandated when they approved his development request, that he build a monument,” said Tammy.

So, members of the Weber County Heritage Foundation got to work and designed the monument.

"It means to me that our city leaders are finally listening to us. Thank you! You know we've tried, but you know what it took? It took a partnership and it took a broader perspective than just a handful of local neighbors,” said Tammy.