Skier dies following crash at Snowbasin

Posted at 2:13 PM, Feb 15, 2022
HUNTSVILLE, Utah — A male skier died Friday at the Snowbasin resort after crashing into a weather station and tree.

The 35-year-old man was skiing with a group when the accident occurred in the afternoon, the Standard-Examiner reports.

Resort officials said its ski patrol responded to the accident immediately and attempted lifesaving measures on the man before he was pronounced deceased.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the individual’s family and all involved," the resort said.

The death was the second in two days at ski resorts in Utah. On Sunday, a 14-year-old was killed in an accident at the Alta Ski Area.

