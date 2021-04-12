SL County deputies wounded in weekend shooting released from hospital

MURRAY, Utah — Both deputies who were shot Saturday morning on the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office grounds are now out of the hospital.

Deputy Joshua Buerke and Deputy Leland Grossett were both shot while approaching a man near the parking lot of the station.

Buerke was shot in the cheek and released from the hospital on Saturday.

Grossett was shot in the eye, which he ultimately lost. He was in stable condition after undergoing surgery, his family said Sunday.

Sheriff Rosie Rivera announced Monday that Grossett was released from the hospital earlier in the afternoon.

“After a devastating injury, I am so relieved that Deputy Grossett is being released from the hospital," Rivera said. "He has a long recovery ahead and our Office will be there to support him."

An "Honor Cordon" was held outside the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray as Grossett was released. It included dozens of deputies and other first responders lined up, saluting him.

Buerke escorted him from the door, and Rivera added that Grossett was able to stand up from his wheelchair and walk.

The announcement added that Grossett's family is "grateful for the progress he has made in his recovery so far, [and they] appreciate the outpouring of support and continue to ask for their privacy."

Rivera also thanked the first responders and Intermountain Medical Center staff who helped both deputies.

The suspect, 31-year-old Joshua Michael Johnson, was shot and killed after drawing a handgun and shooting the deputies Saturday morning.

In a press conference Monday afternoon, Rivera said the fellow officers who responded to the scene to help administer medical aid after the shooting have been placed on administrative leave to make sure their mental health is taken care of after experiencing a traumatic event.