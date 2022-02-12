SLC Police asking public to avoid 900 S. 100 W. area due to barricaded

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking the public to avoid an area of Salt Lake City as they deal with a person barricaded inside a vehicle.

SLCPD tweeted that officers are trying to contact the person in the vehicle at approximately 100 W. 900 South. The department later advised residents and businesses in the area to shelter in place.

900 South is closed from West Temple to 300 West. People are also asked to avoid side streets that connect to 900 South.

Media should stage at 278 W. 900 S.

