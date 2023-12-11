SLC, Sandy sue UDOT over water and the Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola plan

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal lawsuit has been filed against Utah's Department of Transportation and the U.S. Forest Service related to the agency's decision to proceed with a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Salt Lake City, Sandy City and their joint Metropolitan Water District of Salt Lake City & Sandy sued because they actually control the watershed in Little Cottonwood Canyon and surrounding canyons. The litigation argues that environmental analysis conducted for the gondola option have not been sufficient to safeguard the drinking water supply that the cities control.

The lawsuit does not appear to go after UDOT's proposed solutions for traffic congestion, rather the cities seek to protect their watershed interests on behalf of residents in Salt Lake County.

To address traffic congestion in the canyon, particularly during ski season, Utah's Department of Transportation went forward with plans for a gondola — but only after other mass transit options including increased bus service and toll roads had been tried first. The gondola, which could cost hundreds of millions of dollars, has been the source of opposition from environmental groups and residents who live near the heavily trafficked canyon.

The Utah State Legislature has not funded a gondola, but instead spent $150 million for mass transit options in Big & Little Cottonwood Canyon. Governor Spencer Cox has said in the past he favors the gondola option, while legislators have been mixed on it. Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson opposes the gondola itself and favors more mass transit like buses.

Recently, a coalition of community groups sued UDOT over the gondola option.

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 News and fox13now.com as information becomes available.