UDOT picks gondola and transit option for Little Cottonwood Canyon

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — After a lengthy public comment period, the Utah Department of Transportation confirmed to FOX 13 News it will proceed with a gondola proposal to handle Little Cottonwood Canyon traffic.

It is only after pursuing a transit option first, including enhanced bus service. It still builds a 2,500 stall parking terrace at the base of the canyon but that may be years off and is contingent upon funding from the Utah State Legislature and other sources.

This was UDOT's preferred plan all along when it was unveiled. Now that a "record of decision" has been made, the agency can start to pursue the plan in earnest. It can also trigger litigation from opponents of the plan, including conservation groups and upset neighbors. They have complained the proposal is expensive and would be visual pollution in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Politically speaking, "Gondola Option B" has been opposed by Republicans and Democrats alike, from Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson and members of the county council, to Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski. It has supporters on Utah's Capitol Hill, including Governor Spencer Cox. The Wasatch Front Regional Council, made up of representatives from local governments, voted to support it. More than 50,000 people weighed in during the public comment period.

Ski resorts in Little Cottonwood Canyon have expressed support for the gondola option.

Updates on this breaking news story on fox13now.com and FOX 13 News as information becomes available.