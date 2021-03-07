Small, likely human-caused wildfire sparked on Provo's 'Y Mountain'

PROVO, Utah — Fire crews from Provo responded to a rare call Saturday night: a wildfire in February.

Firefighters were able to successfully put out the small brush fire that was burning on "Y Mountain."

In a Facebook post, Provo Fire & Rescue said they found an abandoned bonfire when they arrived at the scene.

"Please remember that campfires in Provo's watershed areas are illegal and subject to a $1,000 fine. Let's Protect Provo!" the agency wrote.

This was one of the first few wildland fires of 2021. Earlier this week, the "Twin Peaks Fire" burned about 88 acres in southern Utah.