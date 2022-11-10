Snowbird joins other ski resorts by opening early

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Another Utah ski resort is hopping on the "Early Opening Express" following massive snowfalls across the area.

Snowbird announced it will open Nov. 18, two weeks ahead of when it was scheduled to welcome visitors.

The resort said it made the decision after receiving 32 inches of snow during recent storms, and over 7 feet since October, which has resulted in a 67-inch base.

“I haven’t seen early-season snowfall like this in years and we plan to take advantage of it,” said Snowbird's Dave Fields. “Our teams are working hard to get the mountain ready and we’re excited to start the season with such a strong base and what will be great ski conditions.”

Despite the early opening, Snowbird is still late to the game. Brian Head opened last week, while Solitude is scheduled to open its gates to skiers on Thursday.