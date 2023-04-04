Snowbird sets all-time resort record with 785 inches of snow

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Another day, another record falls at a Utah ski resort.

On Tuesday, Snowbird announced it set a new record at 9:30 a.m. with 785 inches of snow. For a resort that's been around for over half a century, the moment measures up as one of the biggest in its history.

With Alta and Brighton previously having set record marks over 800 inches last week, even Snowbird knew their "time in the snow" was coming.

"With the winter we've seen, it's been only matter of when not if," the resort posted to social media.

Snowbird

The previous record of 783 inches was set back in the 2010-11 season and there's still plenty of time to keep adding to the new mark.

Snowbird, which opened in 1971, shared photos from the resort and how it's dealing with the record snowfall. In some photos, windows and doors are completely blocked by snow.