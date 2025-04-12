Soup products recalled after pieces of wood found in ingredients

Various soup and bowl products are being recalled after the Food Safety Inspection Service detected pieces of wood among a key ingredient.

The public health alert was issued when inspectors learned that a batch of cilantro was being recalled after it was discovered to contain pieces of wood. That cilanto was shipped out to a number of companies that make various pre-made soup products.

Here are the following products currently listed in the recall:

- Campbell's Chicken Tortilla Soup

- Campbell's Soup Baja Chicken Enchilada Soup

- Campbell's Wicked Thai Soup

- Health Request Mexican Chicken Tortilla

-Life Cuisine Vital Pursuit Southwest Style Taco Bowl

-Molly's Kitchen Baja Chicken Enchilada Soup

-Molly's Kitchen Chicken Chili

-Molly's Kitchen Chicken Enchilada Soup

-Molly's Kitchen Mexican Chicken Tortilla

-Sysco Chicken tortilla Soup

-Verve Spicy Chicken Nacho Soup

-Verve Wicked Thai Soup

-Crafted Market Coconut Chicken Thai Style Soup

All listed products, save for the last one on the list, have an establishment number of P-17644, while the Crafted Market product has a number of CA-711. The Sell-by dates range from May 2025 through December 2026.

The affected products were shipped to Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, but FSIS anticipates other products may be added to the growing list, resulting in nationwide impacts.

Consumers who purchase the products are advised to throw them away or return them to the store where they bought it. At time of reporting, no illness nor injuries have been reported.

You can view the full alert on the FSIS website.