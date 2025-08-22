Utah's redistricting ruling expected on Monday

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge overseeing a lawsuit against the Utah State Legislature over redistricting is expected to release her much-anticipated ruling on Monday.

"The Judge has indicated to me her decision will be issued on Monday," said an email sent to lawyers in the case and shared with FOX 13 News. "That being said the court has set a Status Conference on Friday, August 29, 2025 at 10:00 AM."

The League of Women Voters of Utah and Mormon Women for Ethical Government sued the legislature in 2022, arguing that the maps it adopted for congressional races were illegal gerrymandering to favor Republicans. The maps bypassed the recommendations of an independent redistricting commission created when voters passed Proposition 4. The legislature has argued it has the sole constitutional authority to draw maps.