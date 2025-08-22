Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Actions

Utah's redistricting ruling expected on Monday

Utah State Capitol
Eric Brown, FOX 13 News
The Utah State Capitol building
Utah State Capitol
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge overseeing a lawsuit against the Utah State Legislature over redistricting is expected to release her much-anticipated ruling on Monday.

"The Judge has indicated to me her decision will be issued on Monday," said an email sent to lawyers in the case and shared with FOX 13 News. "That being said the court has set a Status Conference on Friday, August 29, 2025 at 10:00 AM."

The League of Women Voters of Utah and Mormon Women for Ethical Government sued the legislature in 2022, arguing that the maps it adopted for congressional races were illegal gerrymandering to favor Republicans. The maps bypassed the recommendations of an independent redistricting commission created when voters passed Proposition 4. The legislature has argued it has the sole constitutional authority to draw maps.

Recent Utah political stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere