Student in custody after bringing firearm to Spanish Fork Jr. High School

Spanish Fork Junior High School
SPANISH FORK, Utah — A student was taken into custody after allegedly bringing a weapon to Spanish Fork Junior High School, forcing the school to be placed on a temporary hold.

The Nebo School District said the school was placed on hold early Friday after reports of a possible weapon on campus.

A school resource officer was able to locate the student in question and confiscated a firearm, which was not loaded and did not contain a clip, which authorities said made the weapon inoperable.

The student was apprehended, and the hold was lifted, allowing the school to resume its normal schedule. In a note from school officials, parents were told that there was no ongoing threat to students or staff.

"The safety of our students is always our top priority, and we are grateful for the swift actions of our staff, School Resource Officer, and law enforcement," the school wrote.

