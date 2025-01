BOULDER TOWN, Utah — A 3.4-magnitude earthquake struck southern Utah early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake occurred at 3:44 a.m.

The earthquake originated about 16 miles southeast of the town of Boulder.

The U.S. Geological Survey says several people have reported feeling the quake.

FOX 13 News is reaching out to officials to see if there is any reported damage.