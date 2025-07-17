Utah military veterans take their best shot at sport they love

HURRICANE, Utah — Dennis Primble served our country as part of the U.S. Navy, and after his service, he developed a love for hunting in Alaska. But medical conditions from his time in the military have deprived him of the ability to take on a rifle for the last five years.

For 96-year-old World War II veteran Glen Kane, it’s been four decades since he went to shoot at targets.

Both veterans and others gave something for their country and are being given the opportunity to partake in their sport again.

"For many [veterans], it might be their last opportunity to be able to get out and do something like this, to be able to shoot and to experience this with their friends," said Dean Brereton, Director of Nursing at the Southern Utah Veterans Home. "This is just going to be something that they will remember forever, and just such a blessing in their life right now at this point.

"So from the nursing perspective, this is going to be very therapeutic."

The Red Cliffs Rifle and Pistol Range in Hurricane invited disabled veterans from the veterans home facility in Ivins for a free chance at former glory. It was the brainchild of range safety officer Bob Evans, who had done the same for veterans near Seattle, where he was a deputy.

"We have an opportunity to bring some vets out and host them here at the range and let them fire some rifles and just hopefully give them a chance to do something they don't get a chance to do every day," Evans said.

The range was closed to the public on Tuesday morning as it belonged to a band of brothers.

"These guys come from a variety of backgrounds," Evans added, "and to be confined and not be able to do what you love and go hunting, target shooting, go fishing, so many things that they can't do anymore... and if this just gives them a little something, then it's all worth it."