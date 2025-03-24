Body discovery shocks quiet southern Utah rental home community

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — There's nothing too unusual about the fact there are so many short-term rentals in this Washington City neighborhood, but what occurred over the weekend has been a shock to the community.

On Monday, those seen in the Sendera at Sierra Hills neighborhood were walking to the popular pool with its lazy river and big slide, as well as those cleaning the many vacation rentals.

Maggie Adler has been part of cleaning crews in the neighborhood that service bigger family homes. She estimates that only 20 percent have full-time residents, while the other homes are rented out.

On Sunday morning, a cleaning crew came upon a gruesome discovery, finding the body of a 47-year-old woman who had allegedly been stabbed multiple times.

"I was not involved in the cleaning of that house," Adler said. "We have another unit just right behind it. So we got to see all the action. As a cleaner, that's your biggest fear, walking into a home and finding a dead body.

"Nobody wants to do that."

Multiple Hazmat cleaning crews were seen arriving at the home on Monday. Washington City police said the victim was from California and had been staying at the rental since Thursday. They say the victim was stabbed late Saturday and her body was discovered about six hours later.

"You would think that a vacation rental area had a lot of cameras. Unfortunately, this one does not. But we have canvassed the ones that we do have," explained Washington City police Lt. Kory Klotz.

With some of the video that was obtained, police were able to see two people of interest leaving in the victim’s car. That vehicle was found in another state and police are coordinating with law enforcement in that area to find the suspects.

"We do not believe that there's anybody currently here that was involved in this incident," Klotz added. "We do believe [the persons of interest] were acquaintances of the victim at minimum."

Police said one thing that has been different about the investigation is the tourists, who Klotz shared have been very forthcoming and have played a larger role than usual when helping to piece together what happened.

"It just kind of left an eerie feeling through the neighborhood all day yesterday, even today, you know, it's just so tragic," Adler shared. "So, so tragic."