Stabbing victim found dead by cleaners in southern Utah vacation rental home

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — A woman was found dead in a vacation rental home on Sunday, and police are investigating her death as "suspicious."

Washington City Police said the victim was found around 11:45 a.m. by cleaners at a home near 1200 N. Bello Alley.

Officers responded and found the victim lying on the floor with "apparent stab wounds." They confirmed that she was dead, and said they believe she died "under suspicious circumstances."

An investigation is underway to determine who the woman was, what happened, and when she died. Police said there is no danger to the public.

