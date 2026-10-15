CEDAR CITY, Utah — It's showtime on the grounds at the Cross Hollow Events Center.

"Just get myself out there so people know we're here in town — they say "Hey, there's a circus in town and everyone come on down," said Colorado-based performer Savannah Smith.

It's called Cirque Ma'Ceo — a traveling horse-centered show mixing stunts, acrobatics and pageantry under the big top.

WATCH | Cross Hollow Events Center in Cedar City expanding

Event center In Cedar City expanding

"They bring in several people from outside the area that are here for anywhere from two days to six days to spend their money here, go to our restaurants, the local motels, any of the other businesses. IFA. Cal Ranch," explained arena manager Scott Christensen. "That's what this facility was put here for."

Those at the facility say this latest touring show speaks to the economic growth of agriculture entertainment and interest — with the arena manager saying bids have already been approved for expansion plans this week.

"Right here, just south of the new addition and in between this and the outdoor arena, we're building a new covered outdoor arena which is gonna be a 150 by 225 foot," he explained.

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They tell me fall and winter can be slower seasons in the industry — but being able to keep the shows inside — with a recent addition and banquet facility making a big difference to the bottom line.

"Since we added on the addition there we're swamped every weekend," said arena crew member Joseph Morris.

"Yeah, it's been an amazing addition for us," Christensen said. "We can kind of spread our events out in the early Fall and early Spring."

KSTU

Those that use the arena to train and the outside facilities to perform are seeing the changes.

"This has been a boom for the economy it was just a little old arena years ago." said Catherine Cote of Summit.

If you want to catch Cirque Ma Ceo in town, your last chance is this weekend. But there's still more horse spectacle to come.

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"It will be one of the most outstanding and well-used and horse-welcoming event centers in the western United States."