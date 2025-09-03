Death investigation underway after remains found in vehicle pulled from Lake Powell

LAKE POWELL, Utah — Officials have found human remains in a vehicle pulled from Lake Powell during Labor Day weekend. The identity of the remains and cause of the crash remain under investigation.

Records show the vehicle belonging to Dennis Keith Dillinger, for whom the Page Arizona Police Department has an open missing person case for since 2023. The identity of the human remains is not yet confirmed.

Individuals were recreating on Lone Rock Beach within Glen Canyon National Recreation Area when they found what appeared to be a vehicle in the water. Officials located the vehicle Tuesday and were able to extract the vehicle from the water Wednesday.

The last known sighting of Dillinger was at the Family Dollar Store in Kanab on December 1, 2023.

The Utah State Medical Examiner's Office will be investigating the cause of death, with Kane County Sheriff's Office handling the death investigation.

Kane County offers their gratitude to the National Park Service, Rangers, support staff and dive team from Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and the Page Arizona Police Department.