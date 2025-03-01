100+ demonstrators gather for 'Protect Your Parks' protest at Arches

MOAB, Utah — As Utahns continue to gather at demonstrations against the Trump administration's policies and extreme budget cuts under the direction of Elon Musk's "Department of Government Efficiency," a new protest took place Saturday at a place where they're being hit hard: Utah's National Parks.

The group met at a local park in Moab Saturday morning to collaborate and make signs for the protest.

They then made their way to the entrance to Arches National Park, where more than 100 people protested the policies that have led to park rangers and other employees being laid off.

View a gallery of photos from the event below: