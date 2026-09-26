ESCALANTE, Utah — The Escalante Marathon runs 26.2 miles from Boulder to Escalante, winding through canyon country filled with yellow cottonwoods, oak trees, giant forested plateaus, and humpbacked dunes of stone carved by wind and floods.

The race is an official Boston Marathon qualifier — though with some tough hills, it was not designed with speed in mind.

Brent Cottam started the marathon as a way to raise money for students in Escalante while he was teaching and coaching at Escalante High School.

"I was trying to figure some ways to run, to raise some money for the school because there's, it's hard for kids in Escalante with not a lot of businesses to support them," Brent said.

WATCH | Escalante Marathon offers Boston qualifier through some of Utah's most stunning scenery

Brent's son, Chad, ran the marathon in 2015. Chad now holds a doctorate in physical therapy and runs a practice in Escalante. When he's not seeing patients, he helps coach track and field and serves as the athletic trainer for the local teams. The Cottams' roots go back several generations in town.

"Pretty, pretty cool to take it a little slower than you normally do. Usually we're in a hurry leaving town," Chad said.

The race is held on the second Sunday in October, when the canyon scenery is at its most vivid.

"Down through the canyons are all yellow cottonwoods and oak trees, and it's just a pretty, pretty time of the year," Brent said.

Jen McLemore has run the Escalante Marathon 3 times, most recently alongside her son.

"It's the most beautiful course in Utah," She said.

McLemore said the race has an intimate, community feel that sets it apart from larger events.

"You feel like people are there cheering just for you," she said.

For those weighing whether the tough course is worth the effort, McLemore had a simple message.

"If you're on the fence, just come. The course is tough, but the scenery makes it worth every mile," McLemore said.

In addition to the full marathon, the event includes a half marathon and a 5K. The race is scheduled for October 10th, and registration is open through the Friday evening before the race.