Angels Landing trail inside Zion National Park closed for search and rescue operation

SPRINGDALE, Utah — One of the most popular trails inside Zion National Park has been closed due to a search and rescue operation Saturday.

The National Park Service alerted visitors just after 2:30 p.m. that Angels Landing was temporarily closed due to the operation.

Officials have not shared any information on what led to the closure

As of 7 p.m., the NPS had not updated their original notice.

Visitor who died after falling from Angels Landing at Zion National Park identified:

Angels Landing update

Many consider Angels Landing to be one of the most dangerous trails in the country’s national parks, and has been the site of more than a dozen deaths since 2000, including the latest fatal fall occurring in April when a 68-year-old Texas man fell during an afternoon hike.