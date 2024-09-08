Father arrested after barricading inside St. George hotel room with 7 children

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A man who had barricaded himself inside a St. George hotel with his seven children has been arrested after SWAT teams were able to access the room.

Jonathan Dayzie was taken into custody overnight and faces multiple charges, including kidnapping, aggravated assault, and unlawful detention.

The St. George Police Department said its officers responded to a Quality Inn at approximately 11 p.m. after receiving reports of a possible domestic violence incident.

Upon arrival, officers found Dayzie physically fighting with a woman. As police were breaking up the altercation, Dayzie went into the hotel room and barricaded himself inside with the children, and refused to speak with officers.

During the incident, SWAT teams were called in after Dayzie allegedly threatened to harm the children.

SWAT teams later made what was called an "energetic breach" to get inside the room and free the children. The children were released to their mother, who was the woman involved in the prior altercation with Dayzie.

No injuries were reported during the incident and Dayzie was transported to jail.