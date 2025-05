WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — A building containing storage units was destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning in southern Utah.

Washington City Fire Department officials said the fire broke out around 4 a.m. at 1257 E. Telegraph Street. Only one structure was burned, but it contained multiple units.

Washington City Fire Department

The department thanked their neighboring agencies from St. George and Hurricane Valley for assisting. Nobody was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.