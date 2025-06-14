Watch Now
France Canyon fire reduced to over 1200 acres after updated mapping overnight

A image released by the U.S Forest Service taken from a plane aiding in wildfire suppression efforts. It's daytime. Smoke billows into the sky, as charred terrain is shown in the center of the frame. The plane's wing and engine are in the foreground.
U.S. Forest Service
Fire officials have reduced the reported size of the France Canyon fire, burning near Panguitch, after conducting "more accurate" infrared mapping overnight.

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service announced Saturday that Color Country Team 1, a type 3 management team, have assumed control of ongoing suppression efforts. While it was previously reported that the fire was over 1,900 acres, the acreage was updated after crews conducted "more accurate infrared mapping overnight."

It is currently at 0% containment, but is not currently threatening any structures or communities. No evacuations are in place, but the community of Bryce Woodlands is on alert.

Fire crews are resuming suppression efforts, focusing on preventing the fire from moving south and west. Reconnaissance missions are underway along the north and eastern edges to monitor further spread.

Road closures remain in place in areas south of near Protcor Canyon, East Fork, and both Blubber and Skunk Creeks. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if at all possible.

