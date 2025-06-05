Hundreds gather to honor community advocate who helped many overcome addiction and homelessness

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — Hundreds of candles lit up a Washington City park Tuesday night to honor a woman who saved the lives of many in the community.

More than 300 people gathered at Nisson Park on Tuesday night to pay tribute to Gigi Lalonde, a single mother of three who died last Friday from a drug overdose.

Lalonde, 36, was remembered for her tireless work helping others overcome addiction, mental illness and homelessness.

"I asked everyone to raise their hand if she had helped you in one way or another, because it was always like that with her," Amanda Carrillo told the crowd, as hundreds lifted their candles in response.

After starting life homeless and dealing with addiction on the East Coast, Lalonde transformed her own life, establishing house-cleaning and hairdressing businesses in St. George. She dedicated herself to fundraisers and charities in the area, helping others facing the same struggles she once did.

"She met you where you were at," Carrillo said. "You didn't have to meet some standard or look a certain way or be ... abstaining from substances or whatever, like every human being deserves to be met regardless."

Lalonde's compassion extended two hours south to Las Vegas, where she volunteered to help homeless individuals living in the flood tunnels beneath the city.

"She was just an amazing person to be in her addiction and just come out of there and just help, you know, make time to go out to the streets and pour your heart into giving out sandwiches and helping people out in the tunnels in Vegas, and people out here in St. George," Paco Lozano said.

News of her death spread quickly through social media, with Tuesday's candlelight vigil organized as a way for the community to honor her memory on a warm evening.

Many attendees fondly recalled Lalonde's distinctive East Coast accent and her unique expressions — "Gigiisms" — including "Hootie Hoo."

"Man, I don't even know what 'Hootie Hoo' is," said Pastor Aaron Garcia with Revival City Church. "What is 'Hootie Hoo?'"

Others nearby called out the answer: "Hootie Hoo! It means 'right here.'"

While Lalonde's family confirmed she died of a drug overdose, those who knew her emphasized that her humanity and compassion were what truly defined her life and legacy.

"I think that's compassion, that's empathy, that's humanity," Carrillo said. "Gigi was not the person that was looking in the hole. You know, Gigi climbed down in the hole with you and was like, 'I know the way out.'"

