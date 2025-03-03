Injured hiker airlifted out of Zion National Park

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — A hiker unable to walk out of Zion National Park's Narrows was airlifted by rescue teams Sunday morning.

At 9:30 a.m. Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue's Station 49 crew responded to a request by Zion National Park's rescue teams to assist an injured hiker.

Upon arrival 1.5 miles upstream the Narrows, the patient was receiving care from other hikers who were health care providers.

A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter was dispatched to airlift the hiker from the canyon where they were then taken to a landing zone and driven to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment.