Body found near where missing man was last seen in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A body was found Friday afternoon in the eastern foothills of Cedar City near where a 24-year-old man was reported missing earlier this week.

Steven James Oakeson was last seen on July 5, but wasn't reported missing until Tuesday.

The body discovered Friday at 4 p.m. was found two miles from where Oakeson had last been seen.

Because of the body's exposure to the elements, a medical examination will be performed to confirm the identity. The search for Oakeson has been suspended until the results of the medical examination are released.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones during this difficult time and appreciate the community’s support and concern throughout the search," the Cedar City Police Department wrote.