Lake Powell's Ferry at Hall's Crossing expected to close for 2026 due to low water levels

LAKE POWELL, Utah — Utah Department of Transportation confirms the ferry service at Lake Powell will not be operating this year "due to continued low water levels".

The ferry service that connects both ends of State Route 276 across Lake Powell had previously transported motor vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians, giving a 30-minute alternative to the 2-hour drive detour between the ports.

In the past, the Charles Hall Ferry had been out of operation for years due to low water levels, with such levels projected to be just as low for 2026.

Earlier this week, the Upper Colorado River Commission approved a release of as much as a million-acre feet of water from the Flaming Gorge, terminating at Lake Powell. This would provide at least enough water to maintain electricity systems.