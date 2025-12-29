Man accused of attempting to strike Iron County Sheriff's Deputies with golf clubs

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A 39-year-old man is facing several charges after officials say he attempted to avoid arrest by attacking Iron County Sheriff's Deputies with golf clubs. Michael James Torp was arrested on Sunday and faces charges of assault on a peace officer, interfering with a peace officer, and possession of a controlled substance, among others.

According to court documents, on Saturday night, a trooper with the Utah Highway Patrol attempted to stop a white Dodge Ram, when it was discovered its owner, Torp, had an active warrant for his arrest.

Court documents state the warrant for Torp's arrest was for possession of marijuana out of Washington County.

The stop was unsuccessful, with Torp allegedly driving away.

Sunday at around 8:00 p.m., another trooper spotted what they believed to be Torp's truck entering a Maverik parking lot in Cedar City. Troopers blocked the vehicle in a parking spot and called for additional support.

When Torp and his passengers returned to the vehicle, deputies say they exited their vehicles and gave commands to the group. However, Torp allegedly went to the bed of the truck and retrieved two golf clubs.

Deputies say Torp then started swinging the clubs at deputies to avoid arrest. Court documents state that several different troopers attempted to use tasers on Torp but were unsuccessful.

Troopers say Torp gave up and responded to commands once a K9 arrived to the scene. Inside Torp's truck, officials say they found a marijuana pipe with marijuana residue present.

Michael James Torp is being held without bail.