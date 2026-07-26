Man hospitalized after drowning at Sand Hollow Reservoir

HURRICANE, Utah — A man is in the hospital after drowning at Sand Hollow State Park on Saturday.

Officials with the Utah Department of Natural Resources said the 27-year-old, from Tooele County, was swimming in the reservoir when he became tired and was unable to continue swimming.

Bystanders saw him struggling and were able to get him out of the water, but he was unconscious. They began CPR until first responders arrived and took over.

The man was airlifted to the hospital. His condition is not known as of Saturday evening.