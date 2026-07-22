Search underway for missing Kanab man at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Utah — A search is currently underway for a missing Kanab man who became separated from his hiking partner at Grand Canyon National Park.

The National Park Service said Gerald Guinn, 83, was hiking Tuesday in a remote area of the canyon's North Rim by the northeast boundary when he became separated from his partner.

Officials said Guinn was last seen at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

A search began immediately and resumed Wednesday with personnel from Grand Canyon National Park, Coconino County Search and Rescue, and Kane County Search and Rescue. Searches are underway on the ground and via drones and helicopters.

"Guinn is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 140 lbs. with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a tan long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and a ball cap," the National Park Service said. "He was not carrying any hiking gear or camping equipment."