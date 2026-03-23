Moving houseboats, low water levels make for uncertain times on Lake Powell

SALT LAKE CITY — Dropping lake levels and major changes are already creating some uncertainty for local boaters and businesses on Lake Powell.

"Just the perception of the customers coming in is that they’re not going to be able to go, they’re not going to be able to launch, they’re not going to be able to get to their houseboat, etc.," explained Rick Kinross, general manager at Robertson's Marine in Salt Lake City

Kinross hears from his customers wondering what the year will look like on the lake, and even though he knows there is access, it’s just going to look a little different this year.

"You don’t want to talk about low water, you don’t want to talk about those things," he laughed.

Despite what's expected to be a very dry and possibly drought-filled summer, many hope people focus instead on the fun that can be had on local lakes and reservoirs, and still at the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area or Lake Powell.

"It’s gonna be a little hard on us this end of the lake for the next year or maybe two, depending on what happens with our snowpack," acknowledged Tim Kelley, Director, North Lake Powell Marine.

Lake Powell drops 36 feet in one year as water crisis deepens:

Lake Powell drops 36 feet in one year as water crisis deepens

Low water levels at Lake Powell are triggering a major shift, with houseboats and rental operations moving from Bullfrog Marina to Halls Crossing, a little over 3 miles or about a 30-minute boat ride or 2-hour drive apart.

North Lake Powell Marine in Tropic is an authorized contractor with the park service.

"Moving the marina all the way to the Halls Crossing is a pretty big undertaking, so that’s gonna be interesting, but it’s a step toward the long-term plan the park service has, is get them out in deep water so they won’t have to worry about the low water levels anymore," Kelley explained. "You know, it’s a short-term pain for a long-term solution to the water levels, and it’s been in the works for a long time."

Aramark, which operates the marina, says the goal is to keep boating accessible, saying,

“due to changing lake levels… Bullfrog Marina and select operations will relocate to ensure safe access, reliable services, and uninterrupted boating for our guests.”

"The rental docks, the rental boats, and rental facilities are going to be moved, possibly this week," said Kelley.

According to Aramark’s website, the marina relocation, including all the houseboats that are kept on the Bullfrog slips, is expected to begin in late April and continue through mid-May, with infrastructure repositioned in phases.

"It’s gonna be different," said Kelley, "but it shouldn’t turn people off."

Kelley encourages boaters to check ahead as it’s an evolving situation. Meanwhile, Kinross, said Robertson's is fortunate to work with fishermen because it appears like they’re going to go out no matter what.

Several Robertson's boating customers have talked about staying more local and waiting to see how water levels and this shift shape up at Lake Powell, while the fishermen still head down.

"I would say get in your boat and go," said Kinross. "There’s still a lot of lake, and so yeah, don’t be afraid to just go."