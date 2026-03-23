Child riding scooter in Cedar City suffers 'significant' injuries after hit by SUV

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A 7-year-old boy suffered "significant" injuries Monday after he was struck by an SUV while riding a scooter in a Cedar City neighborhood.

The Cedar City Police Department said just after 8:15 a.m., the boy was on his scooter in a parking area in the 1100 North block of North Field Road when he was hit by an SUV backing out of a space.

The child was pinned under the SUV during the accident and was extricated by first responders, who immediately began life-saving measures, including CPR, when arriving on the scene.

According to police, the unidentified boy sustained head trauma, among other injuries, and was airlifted to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City. The current condition of the boy was not released.

The accident was the second in Utah within days involving children on scooters. A 12-year-old boy was hit while riding near his West Jordan home last week. Rockwell Gundersen was unresponsive when he was airlifted to the hospital, and remained in critical condition as of Friday.