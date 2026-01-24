Multiple earthquakes reported near Kanarraville

KANARRAVILLE, Utah — Multiple earthquakes were reported near Kanarraville Saturday morning, with the strongest one measuring at Magnitude 3.

The first quake was detected by the United States Geological Survey just after 6:00 a.m., measuring at Magnitude 2.5 on the Richter scale. The epicenter was approximated to be over six miles east of Kanarraville, and over 8 miles south of Cedar City.

The second quake was reported about 20 minutes later, the epicenter being seven miles east-northeast of Kanarraville and measuring at Magnitude 2.6.

Then came two more quakes just before 7:00 a.m, measuring at Magnitude 3, one with the epicenter just over two miles south-southeast of Kanarraville, while the other's epicenter was over seven miles due east.

The second and fourth quakes have a reported depth of 10 kilometers, while the first and third quakes had a reported depth of -2 kilometers.