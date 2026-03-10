Vehicle overturns in Zion National Park, prompting the rescue of two people

ZION NATIONAL PARK — Two people were hospitalized after their vehicle overturned in Zion National Park late Monday night.

According to the Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue team, crews were called out for assistance at 8:40 p.m. to the overturned vehicle near the switchbacks west of the Zion-Mt. Carmel Tunnel.

Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue Overturned vehicle is seen after it went off Zion National Park roadway

It's not known how the vehicle overturned or the extent of the injuries to the occupants.

Images shared by Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue showed first responders hoisting up those inside the vehicle using ropes and fire trucks. The unidentified occupants were evaluated at the scene before being transported by ambulance to St. George Regional Hospital.