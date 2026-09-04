WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A Friday afternoon fire in Washington, Utah, spread to several structures as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

Crews from the Washington City Fire Department were called out shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday on a fire near the intersection of N. Cottonmill East Avenue and East Telegraph Street.

A department spokesperson said embers from the fire at the first house spread to two more houses about a block away.

Some of the embers were blown over a shed that contained live ammunition, prompting firefighters to pull back.

Multiple structures catch fire in Friday afternoon blaze in Washington, Utah

Firefighters were able to conduct a search of the initial house. They quickly confirmed no one was in the house. A pet inside the home was able to get out before firefighters arrived.

Work to put the fire under control continued Friday afternoon. Crews were expected to remain at the scene for several hours afterward to watch for possible rekindling.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area. Traffic on Telegraph Road was diverted due to hose lines over the roadway.